Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 137,806 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,806 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Allstate worth $57,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

