Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

