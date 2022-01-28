Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $34.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

