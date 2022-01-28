Brokerages Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.20

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages have commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

