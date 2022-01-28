OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.