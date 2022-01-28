Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Unitil has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. Unitil has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.