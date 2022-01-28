Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $14.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $632.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

