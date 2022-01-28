First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by 136.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

FMBH stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

