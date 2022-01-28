Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 162,078 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,078 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $77,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,135.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

