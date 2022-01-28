Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

