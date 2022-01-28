96,662 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,784,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $4,671,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

NYSE ASPN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.