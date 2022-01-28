Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

