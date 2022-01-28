KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.30

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €66.30 ($75.34) and last traded at €68.40 ($77.73), with a volume of 14393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($76.14).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

