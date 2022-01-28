Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.65

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 449998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,253. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

