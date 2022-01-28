Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 37157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,348,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

