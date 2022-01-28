Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.99

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.99 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 136555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

