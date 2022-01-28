Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days.

SAABF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

