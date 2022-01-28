Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,712.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days.
SAABF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.
