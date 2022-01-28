New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Down 2%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDVLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

