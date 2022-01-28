Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.02

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 776013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 99.13% and a return on equity of 78.07%.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

