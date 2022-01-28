Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

