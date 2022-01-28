Renasant Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.