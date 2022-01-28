Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 2,136.4% in January

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 2,136.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

OVCHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

