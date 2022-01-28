Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

