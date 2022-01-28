Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 17,896 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $28.81 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

