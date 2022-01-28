Research Analysts Set Expectations for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.