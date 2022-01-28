Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CLBK opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

