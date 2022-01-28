Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MED opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

