Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.