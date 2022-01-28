Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

