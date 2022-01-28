WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 51.8% Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $62,854.25 and approximately $58.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

