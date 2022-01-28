WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $62,854.25 and $58.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.