DATx (DATX) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $134,500.45 and $32,486.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

