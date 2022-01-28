PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBTHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PointsBet stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

