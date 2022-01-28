Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of V.F. worth $383,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
VFC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.
V.F. Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
