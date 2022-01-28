Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of V.F. worth $383,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

VFC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.