Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 153,623 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 153,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Halliburton worth $359,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.