Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.08. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

