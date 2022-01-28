Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.08.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

