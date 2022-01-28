Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.