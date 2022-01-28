Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $96.21. Approximately 3,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 292,626 shares of company stock worth $28,605,647 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

