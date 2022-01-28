$1.42 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

