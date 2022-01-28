Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

