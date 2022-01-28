Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.26

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 2790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $592.12 million, a P/E ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,551 shares of company stock valued at $861,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

