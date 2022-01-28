Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Cut to 170.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 185.00 to 170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

