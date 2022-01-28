Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 3,281.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Motive Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Motive Capital has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

