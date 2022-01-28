Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.09 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

