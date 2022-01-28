Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

