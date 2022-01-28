Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NFYS opened at $9.60 on Friday. Enphys Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

