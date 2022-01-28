Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

