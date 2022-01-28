Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,664 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 363.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Shares of MOH opened at $275.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average of $282.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

