Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $218,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.